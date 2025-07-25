Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Comfortable conditions into the weekend

By
today at 6:29 AM
Published 6:16 AM

Highs remain below average heading into the weekend before we see a warm-up next week. An area of low pressure to our North will help keep temps in check today.

Highs this afternoon, similar to what we've seen most of the week, will top out near 105.

Dew points are looking great, down in the 30s and 40s today, so it will not only be cooler than normal, but very comfortable as well.

Into early next week, highs start to creep up, topping out near 110 for the middle of the week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content