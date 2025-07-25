Comfortable conditions into the weekend

Highs remain below average heading into the weekend before we see a warm-up next week. An area of low pressure to our North will help keep temps in check today.

Highs this afternoon, similar to what we've seen most of the week, will top out near 105.

Dew points are looking great, down in the 30s and 40s today, so it will not only be cooler than normal, but very comfortable as well.

Into early next week, highs start to creep up, topping out near 110 for the middle of the week.