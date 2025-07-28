Warming up a touch this week

Highs will be closer to seasonal norms this week (109) which is a bit of change from last week when we were below average all week long. Highs today will climb to that 109 mark.

We are also keeping an eye on monsoonal moisture, which could rise slightly later this week.

So far, we should still see drier afternoon conditions, so you can use those evaporative coolers!

Throughout the week, highs will be within a degree or two of seasonal norms, leaning slightly above normal through midweek.