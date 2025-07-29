Seasonal norms continue through the week

Highs will remain close to our seasonal norms through the weekend, with dry conditions lingering. The monsoonal flow remains well to our East this morning.

Temps yesterday hit 108, today likely we'll be two degrees warmer.

Couple with nice low dew points:

That means our "Feels Like" temps will be in the lower 100s, so despite the rise in temps, it will still be relatively comfortable.

Temps change very little into the weekend, hovering around that 109 mark.