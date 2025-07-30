Skip to Content
Temps coming in above average today

We topped out at 110 yesterday, and I expect even warmer conditions today as the Jetstream pushes a little farther North. This will allow temps to run slightly above average for a few days.

Tsunami advisories remain in effect along the California, Oregon and Washington coast after a massive 8.8 magnitude quake in Russia that spark Tsunami concerns yesterday.

The Earthquake was massive, registering 8.8 in magnitude yesterday afternoon, with some significant aftershocks.

Here at home, highs here will be only slightly above average through the middle of the week.

We see temps hovering near seasonal norms (109) through the weekend, with a touch of cooling into early next week.

