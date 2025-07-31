Skip to Content
Temps are running just a touch above normal

Published 5:25 AM

Highs have slowly increased this week, topping out the lower one-teens, and that will hold true through the weekend as high pressure remains in control.

Expect highs today similar to the last several, about two degrees above our seasonal norms.

Luckily dew points remain nice and dry, so you can use your evaporative coolers and despite being close to 110, it feels more like 102 at the peak heat of the day.

Expect the afternoon and nighttime breeziness to continue, with winds between 15 and 20 m.p.h. by later this afternoon, especially in those wind-prone areas near the freeway.

A major concern is the heightened fire danger across the Western U.S., with a focus on Utah and portions of Nevada today as well, where fire risk is extreme.

For the Coachella Valley, the pattern is stable so expect continued hotter-than-normal conditions into next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

