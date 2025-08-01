Heating up through the weekend

Highs are headed into the lower one-teens for the weekend as high pressure dominates the weather scenario on the West Coast. We're also seeing a much higher fire risk as well.

There's a chance of thunderstorms with dry lightning strikes is also higher today, which could spark wildfires.

We hit 109 yesterday, our seasonal average for the date, but highs will be incrementally higher through the weekend, and especially into next week.

Dew points remain low, but we could see an increase into next week.

Highs climb to 115 by the middle of next week, so August starts off with a warming trend underway.