Extreme heat risks this week coupled with smoke issues today

today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Expect one of the hottest weeks of the year, with highs spanning the one-teens all week long.

By Wednesday, the heat will be intense enough to prompt an Extreme Heat Warning from Wednesday morning until Friday evening as highs soar above 115.

Heat concerns are accompanied by wildfire and smoke issues. Fire danger is extremely high throughout the week, and we're seen incursions of smoke due to those fires. We continue to monitor AQI.

So far, AQI today remains in the moderate range throughout the Valley, but we will keep a close eye on those values today.

It's "Back to School" week for Palm Springs Unified School District, so the kids will have a tough week to start school dealing with those hot temps. There's not much relief even into next weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

