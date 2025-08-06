Extreme heat warning prompts a First Alert Weather Alert

Extreme heat moves in today, with highs near 115, and even hotter tomorrow! The Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Friday evening. Kids in Palm Springs Unified School District head back to school today, and are in for a tough first day of school with the hot weather.

The heatwave spreads across the Western U.S. and will bring above average temps through the weekend and into early next week.

We're expecting highs well into the one-teens through Saturday.

Extreme Heat Warnings remain in place, as does an Air Quality Alert for wildfire smoke:

Even into next week, highs remain elevated, so stay hydrated, take frequent breaks when working in the heat, and never leave a person or pet unattended in your vehicle!