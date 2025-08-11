Extreme heat continues, First Alert Weather Alert into tomorrow.

The Extreme Heat Warning continues into tomorrow. Temps will be running 5-8 degrees above seasonal norms and the mountains remain under a Heat Advisory.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been extended until tomorrow evening for the extreme temperatures as we start the work week.

Highs today will be well into the one-teens, and that's true into tomorrow as well.

In addition, humidity is up a bit, so dew points are higher. That means your evaporative coolers may struggle through the afternoon.

We should see some slightly drier conditions moving into the middle of the week. Highs will also gradually decrease. By the weekend, temps will be at or slightly below seasonal averages (109).