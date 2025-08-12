First Alert Weather Alert through tonight as extreme heat continues

Highs will once again climb to the one-teens, so our First Alert Weather Alert remains in place along with the Extreme Heat Warning that is up until 8 p.m.

Expect highs near 114 much like yesterday.

There is also a concern for Windblow Dust as the SCAQM has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory until midnight. Winds aren't particularly strong, but there could be a bit of blowing sand and dust which could impact air quality.

Winds will mainly be in the 10-20 m.p.h. range along the I-1o freeway throughout the day, especially in the late afternoon and evening.

Dew points remain a bit elevated, so there is more humidity than normal in the atmosphere today. It is gradually drying out as we head toward the weekend. Evaporative coolers may struggle a bit today.

A nice cool-down is on the way by the weekend, as temps drop back to near or below normal conditions!