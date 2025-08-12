Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Alert through tonight as extreme heat continues

today at 6:17 AM
Highs will once again climb to the one-teens, so our First Alert Weather Alert remains in place along with the Extreme Heat Warning that is up until 8 p.m.

Expect highs near 114 much like yesterday.

There is also a concern for Windblow Dust as the SCAQM has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory until midnight. Winds aren't particularly strong, but there could be a bit of blowing sand and dust which could impact air quality.

Winds will mainly be in the 10-20 m.p.h. range along the I-1o freeway throughout the day, especially in the late afternoon and evening.

Dew points remain a bit elevated, so there is more humidity than normal in the atmosphere today. It is gradually drying out as we head toward the weekend. Evaporative coolers may struggle a bit today.

A nice cool-down is on the way by the weekend, as temps drop back to near or below normal conditions!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

