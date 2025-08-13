Skip to Content
Extreme heat warning continues into this evening

today at 6:29 AM
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. as the heatwave continues, but there are signs of a cool-down on the way.

Today, I expect highs to be near 113, just a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday's high.

Humidity remains a bit higher than we like, with dew points in the 50s throughout the day. Slight drying is expect for the weekend.

Winds will remain light, hovering between 5 and 15 m.p.h. through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures look a great deal more comfortable by the weekend, with highs actually below our seasonal norms 0f 109.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

