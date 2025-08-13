Extreme heat warning continues into this evening

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. as the heatwave continues, but there are signs of a cool-down on the way.

Today, I expect highs to be near 113, just a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday's high.

Humidity remains a bit higher than we like, with dew points in the 50s throughout the day. Slight drying is expect for the weekend.

Winds will remain light, hovering between 5 and 15 m.p.h. through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures look a great deal more comfortable by the weekend, with highs actually below our seasonal norms 0f 109.