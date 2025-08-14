Temps are gradually cooling into the weekend

Highs have dramatically above normal this week, but finally turned a page yesterday and today will continue to see numbers closer to seasonal norms.

The dew points are also slowly coming down, and we will see drier conditions heading into this weekend.

A storm in the Pacific Northwest will encourage some onshore winds and brings below average temps across most of the West Coast.

Breezy evening conditions will help dry the atmosphere as push humidity farther East this evening and tomorrow.

Highs drop to below normal levels through the weekend and for early next week.