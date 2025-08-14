Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Temps are gradually cooling into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 7:10 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs have dramatically above normal this week, but finally turned a page yesterday and today will continue to see numbers closer to seasonal norms.

The dew points are also slowly coming down, and we will see drier conditions heading into this weekend.

A storm in the Pacific Northwest will encourage some onshore winds and brings below average temps across most of the West Coast.

Breezy evening conditions will help dry the atmosphere as push humidity farther East this evening and tomorrow.

Highs drop to below normal levels through the weekend and for early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content