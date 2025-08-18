Skip to Content
Seasonable to start the week, but the heat

Updated today at 6:43 AM
After a comfortable weekend, highs remain near normal today and tomorrow but we see a significant heat trend for late-week.

An Extreme Heat Watch (which will become a Warning) will be in place from Thursday morning through Friday night.

In addition, monsoonal moisture is ready to make a move into the Coachella Valley starting Wednesday and lingering through the weekend.

There may be some pop-up showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday into Saturday around the region, especially in our local mountains.

Highs today will be near-normal, which is 108 now (normal highs have started to descend!).

Be prepared for the heat as we wrap-up the week and head into the weekend. That heat will coupled with elevated humidity so it will feel worse than temperatures indicate.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

