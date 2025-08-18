Seasonable to start the week, but the heat

After a comfortable weekend, highs remain near normal today and tomorrow but we see a significant heat trend for late-week.

An Extreme Heat Watch (which will become a Warning) will be in place from Thursday morning through Friday night.

In addition, monsoonal moisture is ready to make a move into the Coachella Valley starting Wednesday and lingering through the weekend.

There may be some pop-up showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday into Saturday around the region, especially in our local mountains.

Highs today will be near-normal, which is 108 now (normal highs have started to descend!).

Be prepared for the heat as we wrap-up the week and head into the weekend. That heat will coupled with elevated humidity so it will feel worse than temperatures indicate.