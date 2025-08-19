Temps set to rise through the week

Highs will be slightly warmer today, but by week's end we're looking at one-teens.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in place for Thursday and Friday this week, and that will become a warning as we move closer to Thursday morning.

A broad ridge of high pressure over the Four Corners States will increase temps, and also introduce a bit of monsoonal moisture for the latter part of the week. That means we will be battling heat and humidity Thursday through the weekend.

There will be a very small chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms for the Coachella Valley, with a better chance for those storms in the high desert and mountain communities. The humidity lingers through the weekend before drying into early next week.