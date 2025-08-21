Extreme heat plus some humidity into the weekend

Highs topped out at 116 yesterday and we'll likely match that again this afternoon as high pressure persists across the region.

Due to the higher than normal temps, we remain under an Extreme Heat Warning through Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

By Friday afternoon, monsoonal humidity begins to creep into SoCal and will intensify on Saturday. Saturday will give us the best chance of thunderstorms, both in the mountain communities, the high desert as well as here in the Valley.

With the extreme heat, please remember to stay hydrated and be cautious of heat-related illness or injury with temps in the one-teens.

Highs do drop back down to normal by Tuesday of next week, but through the weekend we still have a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. That chance is highest on Saturday afternoon with a 40% chance of storms for the Coachella Valley.