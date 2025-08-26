First Alert Weather Alert for storm potential

Thunderstorm potential again today as dew points remain elevated through this afternoon.

Yesterday we set a rainfall record for Palm Springs, with PSP picking up nearly a half inch of rain.

Today, storms are likely as we head through the afternoon, with any storms tapering off later this evening.

As we head into Wednesday, the atmosphere will dry out a bit.

For the rest of the week, highs will climb to near-normal, and skies will dry out into the weekend.