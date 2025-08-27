Skip to Content
Humidity lingers, storms less likely

today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Humidity is gradually drying, but we still have a small chance of thunderstorms around the region today and tomorrow.

Dew points are slightly lower than yesterday, but we are still seeing significant surface moisture through Thursday.

Highs will be a bit warmer, too, as the moisture aloft in the atmosphere gradually decreases. Expect temps in the lower triple digits.

Highs are increasing into the Labor Day weekend, with temps close to 110 through Labor Day and into next week. Expect much drier conditions for the long holiday weekend, too.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

