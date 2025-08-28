Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tropical moisture brings a chance of showers

By
today at 6:28 AM
Published 5:54 AM

The remnants of Tropical Storm Juliette are sliding into SoCal today, bringing clouds, additional humidity and the threat of showers and storms. Chance of precip. for us is near 50% until late afternoon.

Rainfall, if we get any, will be light, but don't rush to the carwash just yet. Today could see a lot of activity, most of it East of the Valley.

Dew points this morning are relatively low, but are forecast to be in the 60s most of the day.

Highs will be subdued by the increase in cloud cover and humidity, expect temps in the middle 90s.

Highs into the weekend will jump up to near 110, and humidity will thin out through Labor Day, but increase again early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content