Tropical moisture brings a chance of showers

The remnants of Tropical Storm Juliette are sliding into SoCal today, bringing clouds, additional humidity and the threat of showers and storms. Chance of precip. for us is near 50% until late afternoon.

Rainfall, if we get any, will be light, but don't rush to the carwash just yet. Today could see a lot of activity, most of it East of the Valley.

Dew points this morning are relatively low, but are forecast to be in the 60s most of the day.

Highs will be subdued by the increase in cloud cover and humidity, expect temps in the middle 90s.

Highs into the weekend will jump up to near 110, and humidity will thin out through Labor Day, but increase again early next week.