Drying and warmer this Labor Day Weekend

High pressure will build in over the weekend, chasing out humidity and ushering hotter daytime highs.

Dew points will gradually ease through today, with hotter and drier conditions both Saturday and Sunday.

If you are traveling this weekend, highs will be above average throughout SoCal, even in the mountains, where highs will approach 80 by Sunday.

This afternoon, our temps will be slight BELOW average, but only for the next 24 hours.

Through the holiday, highs will hover near 110, but into next week those highs will dip. Monsoonal moisture returns late Monday and through most of next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

