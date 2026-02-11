Cloudy and cool with a small chance of showers

An area of low pressure moving into Northern California will bring clouds, cool temps and the chance of spotty showers in the West Valley.

As of 7 a.m., scattered Inland Empire and Mountain showers dot the Live Doppler Radar.

A High Wind Warning is in place until 1 p.m. in our local mountains as that front draws through SoCal.

Winds on the Valley floor are expected to range in the 15 to 25 m.p.h. range.

Highs will be subdued, close to seasonal norms.

Valentine's Day weekend looks comfortable and dry, with highs about 5 degrees above normal. The chance of rain returns on Monday with temps falling into the 60s.