A mild Valentine’s Weekend ahead

today at 6:35 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Clouds are slowly clearing out today, with sunnier conditions expected for Friday and Saturday. Highs underneath a weak ridge of high pressure will rise into the upper 70s for Valentine's Day.

Expect a pleasant evening for Village Fest tonight in downtown Palm Springs.

Highs will span the middle and upper 70s through Saturday before changes take hold in our forecast.

Valentine's Day looks great with highs in the upper 70s, evening temps will be dropping through the 60s for those outdoor diners. Next week, rain arrives Monday and sticks around likely into Wednesday before we clear out.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

