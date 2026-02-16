First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm arrives today

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The winter storm we have been tracking over the past few days is set to arrive within hours. This system is set to bring significant rain to Southern California, snowfall to our mountains, gusty winds, and much cooler temperatures this week.

Right now, our models indicate the day will start off dry in the Coachella Valley, with most of the moisture staying to our west through breakfast. As we inch closer to lunch, though, the activity will march eastward. We're likely to see our first raindrops after 10AM, with moderate to heavy rain into the afternoon.

Expect chances through the overnight hours, but a break in the rain is expected for most of the day on Tuesday. Then, rain chances increase again for late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The rain looks to taper off by noon on Wednesday, with only slight chances of scattered showers remaining for the rest of the week.

This winter storm is triggering a number of different advisories in our area. A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the areas surrounding the Coachella Valley (as well as the Inland Empire, Orange County, and more) for the gusty winds set to arrive with the rain. A Winter Storm Warning, in pink, is also in place for our local mountains, as this storm is set to deliver significant snowfall. Snow levels could drop as low as 4,500' by Tuesday night.

Highs will be cooler than normal all week long as colder air is ushered in with this system. Again, the wettest portion of the week will be Monday through Wednesday, with the brunt of the moisture expected on Monday.

