More rain and gusty winds expected as a First Alert Weather Alert continues

By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 5:55 AM

Rain moved through the region yesterday and overnight, with another round expected tonight. That, coupled with gusty winds, keeps us on high alert for weather disruptions today and into midweek.

Temps will be cooler than normal all week long, with highs in the lower and middle 60s.

Winds speeds increase this afternoon through tonight.

We are surrounded by Wind Advisories as well as a Winter Storm Warning in our local mountains.

Another round of significant rain moves through in the overnight hours, but then we clear out nicely into tomorrow afternoon.

By the weekend, we see sunny conditions and gradual warming into next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

