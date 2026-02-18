Skip to Content
Showers taper off, return tomorrow

A quick moving front brought showers overnight. Those showers are slowly easing, but another round of rain is likely tomorrow afternoon.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. today, so expect gusty conditions into the afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect above 6,000 feet in the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Winds this afternoon will gust to 35 m.p.h. but generally hover in the high teens to low 20 m.p.h. ranger.

Tomorrow, another storm drops into California from the North, bringing more rain for early Thursday afternoon.

Highs the next couple of days will remain well below our seasonal average, in the lower and middle 60s until we reach the weekend.

We see drier and sunnier conditions into Friday and the weekend, with warming well into the 70s by early next week.

