Quick moving front brings gusty winds and scattered showers

today at 6:18 AM
5:57 AM

A fast moving storm system will keep our winds gusty today and into tomorrow, and also give us a good chance of scattered showers early this afternoon. The best chance of showers is between Noon and 5 p.m.

The showers won't bring a lot of rain, a tenth of an inch or less as the system moves through.

With the front moving in, a Wind Advisory has been extended through 9 tomorrow morning, and the Winter Storm Warnings for our local mountain communities are also in place until that time.

Wind speeds will run through low 20 m.p.h. range to the lower 30 m.p.h. range this afternoon.

Temperatures are well below seasonal norms (74), but will gradually warm into the 80s by early next week.

