Calming and warming into the weekend

today at 6:23 AM
Winds are easing, the rainfall has moved off to the East, so a good looking weekend awaits!

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 9 this morning, along with Winter Storm Warnings for local mountain communities. That, too, will expire at 9 a.m.

Wind speeds will drop into the single digits or low teens for the remainder of the day.

Highs will be subdued, with a cooler airmass in place through tomorrow. By Sunday temps begin to warm.

Into early next week, highs warm up nicely into the 80s!

Patrick Evans

