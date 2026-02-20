Calming and warming into the weekend

Winds are easing, the rainfall has moved off to the East, so a good looking weekend awaits!

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 9 this morning, along with Winter Storm Warnings for local mountain communities. That, too, will expire at 9 a.m.

Wind speeds will drop into the single digits or low teens for the remainder of the day.

Highs will be subdued, with a cooler airmass in place through tomorrow. By Sunday temps begin to warm.

Into early next week, highs warm up nicely into the 80s!