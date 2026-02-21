Great weekend weather with significant warming on the way!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We're in for another cool winter day in the desert for Saturday, but changes are once again on the way: a significant warming trend will take our highs from the 60s to the 90s within the next week!

Temperatures on Saturday should be a touch warmer than Friday, though still on the cooler side. As we climb out of a low in the 40s this morning, we'll steadily make it through the 50s around breakfast before settling in the upper 60s this afternoon. Highs across the valley will be near 68°.

High pressure looks to build over the next few days, keeping skies clear and conditions dry. This will invite significant warming into our region. We'll be seeing temperatures well above the seasonal average. The warmth looks to be rather widespread, with nearly all of the lower 48 expected to see above average warmth.

Watch our temperatures climb through the 60s, 70s, then 80s over the next three days. We keep climbing through the 80s for most of the week, with 90s certainly possible by Friday. More sunshine and more warmth is ahead!

