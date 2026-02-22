Temperatures climb significantly this week!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Despite being in the 60s on Saturday, Sunday looks to bring our highs into the upper 70s – a change of nearly ten degrees! A warming trend has arrived, and it's all set to bring our temperatures climbing dramatically over the next few days.

Today, enjoy a very pleasant forecast. It's a perfect day to spend outside, especially as temperatures reach the 70s right around lunchtime. It doesn't get much better than this!

We'll be seeing a prolonged period of warmer than usual weather. Even in about a week's time, expect highs well above seasonal average. Some spots in SoCal could see highs as far as 20° above normal, though the deserts should be closer to the 10-15° range.

80s start the workweek, but the climb doesn't stop there. 90s could be on the way as early as Wednesday. Peak heat is expected for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 90s.

