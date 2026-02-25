The warm up continues into the weekend

High pressure powering the warming continues to build in today, pushing temps evening higher than yesterday's 85 degrees later this afternoon.

Temps have steadily risen over the last several days, from the upper 70s over the week to those middle 80s of yesterday. Today we're looking squarely at 90s for highs.

High pressure will remain the dominant force shaping our forecast through the weekend, with temps peaking Friday and Saturday in the middle 90s.

Temps will hover near 95 Friday and Saturday, then gradually drop back into the lower 80s with breezy conditions late Sunday into Monday. A weak storm system will bring those breezes along with partly cloudy skies.