Skip to Content
Local Forecast

The warm up continues into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:38 AM
Published 6:03 AM

High pressure powering the warming continues to build in today, pushing temps evening higher than yesterday's 85 degrees later this afternoon.

Temps have steadily risen over the last several days, from the upper 70s over the week to those middle 80s of yesterday. Today we're looking squarely at 90s for highs.

High pressure will remain the dominant force shaping our forecast through the weekend, with temps peaking Friday and Saturday in the middle 90s.

Temps will hover near 95 Friday and Saturday, then gradually drop back into the lower 80s with breezy conditions late Sunday into Monday. A weak storm system will bring those breezes along with partly cloudy skies.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.