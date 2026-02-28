Tracking a warm weekend with more record heat potential on Saturday!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been hot! Several records were broken or tied yesterday. Notably, Indio tied their previous record of 100° – the first triple digits we've seen in the valley so far this year! Other spots throughout our local mountains also broke records (like Idyllwild and Big Bear). A full list of records broken throughout NWS San Diego's forecast area can be found here. It's quite the full list!

We're tracking highs slightly "cooler" than yesterday, but still well into the 90s and on pace to surpass some daily records. For instance, Palm Springs has a record of 94° for today – there's a good chance we take that down today.

Our weather pattern continues to contribute to widespread warmth! A mix of high pressure and dry zonal flow is helping temperatures stay elevated.

Plenty of events are happening this weekend, including the start of the BNP Paribas Open. Expect very warm conditions all weekend long. Breezes are likely to pick up Sunday afternoon and into Monday, so brace for some potentially dusty conditions to wrap up the weekend.

