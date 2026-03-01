Warm and a bit breezy on Sunday with cooler temperatures ahead

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – A very warm Sunday is slated for today, along with some breezes entering the picture. It's all coming as cooler temperatures (relief!) are on the way for the workweek ahead.

Saturday brought more record-breaking heat to SoCal. Palm Springs broke the previous record of 94° with a value of 96° yesterday afternoon. Indio also tied their daily record for 2/28, as well. While decreasing temperatures are expected today, there's still a chance to at least tie a record in Palm Springs today – Spencer will have more when that data is available this afternoon.

Temperatures are on the decline starting today. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s across the valley, likely around 3° cooler than where we were yesterday. Still toasty, and again, still on track to tie or *just* barely break some records, but it's a sign of cooler times to come. For reference, today's daily record for Palm Springs is 93°, also set in 1986.

Winds are also picking up through the day. By lunchtime, expect a few breezes, but nothing major. Winds strengthen late this evening and into Monday, though. Further gusts are expected through the day on Monday. Windier areas, like the Banning Pass, could see gusts in the ballpark of 35-45 MPH.

These winds are being generated as high pressure weakens thanks to a low pressure system passing to the north of us. That same system is allowing cooler air to work its way into SoCal, bringing our temperatures a little closer to seasonal this week. Highs will predominantly be in the mid 80s before further cooling into the low 80s for the second half of the workweek. It looks a bit more comfortable than last week!

