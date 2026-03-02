Gusty winds and cooler temps on the way

After another recording setting day of heat in the Coachella Valley, we're bracing for some wind, blowing dust, and declining daytime highs. Yesterday we set a record at Palm Springs.

A cool front moving through the region will bring gusty winds, but help to cool us off a bit.

Due to the gusty winds, a Windblown Dust Advisory is in effect for the Coachella Valley until early tomorrow morning.

Windspeeds will climb into the mid-thirty mile-per-hour range this afternoon before easing into tomorrow.

Highs will be about ten degrees cooler today, settling into the middle 80s.

All week, we'll see highs in the 80s, and lower 80s by Thursday. There will also be a bit of wind to contend with late this week.