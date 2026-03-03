Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Above average highs to start the week, cooling into the weekend

today at 6:24 AM
We are expecting a string a great weather this week, with above average highs giving way to near-normal temps by week's end. High pressure moves in today, helping to ease the winds we experienced yesterday.

An upper level system will move through California late tomorrow, bringing breezier conditions into early Thursday, but allow temps to drop into the 70s. Today, we'll be close to ten degrees above normal.

Those cooler temps will stick around through Saturday before giving way to highs back in the 80s.

Despite some breeziness, the remainder of the week will be comfortable, perfect for the PNB Baribas!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

