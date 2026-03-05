Gusty and cooler into the weekend

Winds kicked up significantly overnight, and will remain elevated throughout the day, and periodically into the weekend. A Wind Advisory has been extended in both length and scope, now including the Valley through 6 this evening.

A cold front moving through the region will keep winds elevated into the weekend even as it slowly moves farther East.

Winds are expected to remain in the 20 to 30 m.p.h. range through this evening.

Highs will be lower today into the weekend, hover near seasonal norms in the upper 70s.

Temperatures looks great as we head toward the weekend. Highs will remain near normal through Saturday then gradually warm into the middle 80s by midweek next week. Don't forget we lose that hour on Sunday as Daylight Saving Time begins.