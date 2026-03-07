Breezy weekend as Santa Ana winds continue

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We've seen noticeable improvements with our winds overnight Friday into Saturday, but our FutureTrack models indicate the winds will restrengthen throughout the weekend. Winds will be present all day long. The valley floor will be a bit breezy with gusts in the 15-25 MPH range, but the stronger winds will be in higher elevations and through the San Gorgonio Pass.

The same applies for Sunday. The East Valley could also pick up some stronger gusts.

An Air Quality Alert goes into effect for the Coachella Valley at 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning for blowing dust and sand. A Wind Advisory is in place for areas outside of the valley, too. The San Gorgonio Pass, Desert Hot Springs, our local mountains, and the High Desert are all under this advisory.

The BNP Paribas Open is a popular place to be in the desert. If watching tennis is on your agenda for today, hold onto your hats and take note of the temperatures, which are quite seasonal!

And remember – we spring forward overnight! Set your clocks forward an hour before you head to bed... or let your smart devices take care of the time change for you.

Expect much warmer temperatures on Sunday before highs fall back into the 70s as a low pressure trough makes a quick entrance and exit. High pressure builds for the rest of the week, allowing our temperatures to quickly climb back into the 90s. Triple digits certainly aren't out of the question for Friday and beyond.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!