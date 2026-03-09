Skip to Content
Mild today but warming through the week

By
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:00 AM

A week area of low pressure over Baja will keep our temps near normal today and into tomorrow, but will give way to much warmer conditions midweek.

Highs will be close to 80 this afternoon, and only modestly warmer tomorrow.

High pressure builds in through the latter half of the week, boosting temps.

We'll be in triple digits, and record territory by Friday.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

