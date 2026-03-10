Skip to Content
Gradually warming will get us to triple digits this week

today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:00 AM

An area of low pressure is now moving out of Central Baja, allowing high pressure to build in and turn temps WAY up.

Highs today will be quite pleasant, hovering in the lower 80s (we hit 77 yesterday, below average for the date).

The big story this week is the heat expected by the weekend. Highs will climb into the triple digits and push into record territory by Friday and linger in those lower 100s through early next week. Be sure to hydrate and take the usual heat precautions we always talk about in the summer here in the desert, as we will see summer-like conditions.

Patrick Evans

