Records threatened as widespread heat continues

Published 4:44 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Toasty weather continues across Southern California! We flirted with records in Palm Springs yesterday and missed tying it by a degree, but we have another shot for today.

We will warm quite quickly today. Expect mild temperatures in the mid 70s as you start your day, giving way to the 90s by lunchtime.

Across the valley, expect high temperatures in the upper 90s. Our record to beat for today's date in Palm Springs is 98 degrees, so there's potential to at least tie that record today.

This heat will be prolonged and significant. Highs up to 30° warmer than normal are expected next week in our local mountains. The National Weather Service also projects the Coachella Valley to shatter the *monthly* record for March next week (on top of several daily records).

Temperatures briefly and subtly cool for Saturday as a passing low pressure system will increase onshore flow and clouds ever so slightly. High pressure quickly rebuilds, though, and we climb well into the 100s through next week. The Weather Service warns of widespread moderate to major HeatRisk by next Thursday and Friday. This is certainly an unseasonably hot stretch for March, so be sure to practice heat safety ... even this early into the year.

Gavin Nguyen

