Some breezes, but still warm on Saturday; brutally hot next week

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We tied a record in Palm Springs yesterday at 98°! We'll likely fall just short of a record today as we see ever so slightly cooler temperatures... but get ready: next week promises intense heat for our region.

Why are we cooling today? A low pressure system is very quickly passing by, but that's elevating our onshore flow. That means westerly winds and slightly cooler temperatures. We might see a few breezes locally, with some gusts in more wind-prone spots near 25-35 MPH by dinnertime. This pattern goes away quickly; by Sunday morning, we'll see a return to our offshore pattern, and as such, a return to rising temps.

Thanks to today's onshore flow, expect high temperatures to be a touch cooler than yesterday. Still, that means we'll be warming up into the mid 90s... about 15 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year!

Ahead of further warming, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for much of the region, including the coasts, Inland Empire, eastern Riverside County, and Imperial County. We're not included in this just yet, but there's a chance we'll be added as we're expected to see major heat risk as a result of this heat wave by next Thursday and Friday.

We're set to hit the century mark by Monday, and the temperatures only rise from there. We're almost certain to set some monthly temperature records for March next week as we climb nearly to 110° – again, about 20 to 30 degrees warmer than we should be.

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