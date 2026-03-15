Climb into record territory continues with extreme heat just days away

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Another day, another record tied in Palm Springs! We've now tied two consecutive records (98° on Friday and 97° on Saturday). It's all ahead of what's expected to be record *shattering* weather in just a few days, with highs forecast to be 20-30° above normal and monthly records expected to be broken.

It was a bit breezy in some spots yesterday as onshore flow brought an increase in winds and upper-level cloud cover. Today, that pattern shifts more offshore, with some lingering breezes likely in the ballpark of 25-35 MPH. With that change, expect our dew points to dry out even more, too... that should help encourage more warming.

Temperatures look rather similar to yesterday. We'll warm quickly through the morning, reaching the 90s by lunchtime. Expect highs in the upper 90s for your Sunday – toasty, especially as the BNP Paribas Open attracts big crowds for its final day of play. Matches start at 11:00, so be sure to practice heat safety as the mercury climbs early.

New from the National Weather Service: the Coachella Valley and our local mountains are now set to be part of an Extreme Heat Watch centered on Thursday and Friday (when we'll experience peak heat). Expect moderate to major heat risk during that time frame. This differs from the Heat Advisory to our west, which begins Monday and lasts until (at least) Friday.

This weekend remains the coolest portion of our extended forecast ... I hope you enjoyed it while it lasted. The heat intensifies from here on out, with triple digits arriving Monday and Tuesday, all ahead of the previously promised record-shattering heat. Peak heat is expected Thursday and Friday, matching the timing of the Extreme Heat Watch.

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