Minor cooling to bring temps to lower 100s

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The extreme heat has broken, but it's still exceptionally warm for this time of the year across the Coachella Valley. We should continue to put up highs generally in the triple digits at least through the next few days.

Records continue to be shattered thanks to these temperatures 15-25° above normal. We hit our fifth in a row on Saturday, registering 105° in Palm Springs, breaking the previous set at 102°.

We're seeing some more onshore flow, and in turn, some more moisture entering the picture. That's helping our temperatures cool somewhat compared to the near-110s we were experiencing just a couple of days ago. The high pressure that was stubbornly fixed overhead is weakening, allowing this minor cooling. We encountered some breezes yesterday because of this increased onshore flow, and we may see the same today – at most, 20-30 MPH gusts in more wind-prone areas... no major concerns there.

Triple-digit highs will persist for our region today. Things look consistent valley-wide. The mountains look like a great spot to search for relief today – highs in Big Bear and Idyllwild are in the 70s!

Here's a look at your hour-by-hour forecast. Like the past few days, it's hot in a hurry. Find somewhere cool to eat if you have any lunch plans... temps reach the 90s around 11.

Temperatures look to stay quite consistent through the week. 100-105° is the name of the game all week long. While not quite as hot as the extreme heat we've just broken out of, these temperatures remain much higher than usual for this time of year. Please remember to practice heat safety this week!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!