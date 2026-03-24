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Local Forecast

Near-record heat persists

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today at 6:55 AM
Published 6:40 AM

Highs today will top out in the upper 90s, a few degrees warmer than yesterday's (very reasonable) 95 temp.

The broad ridge of high pressure that created last week's heat dome will continue to influence our forecast this week, pushing us back into triple digits as soon as tomorrow.

There is a hint of some cooler, more seasonable temps arriving by midweek next week, but expect highs about 20 degrees above average until then.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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