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Local Forecast

Highs near records again today and into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:15 AM
Published 6:01 AM

We hit 101 yesterday, breaking a nearly 40 year old record high.

Today expect similar numbers, and the record to beat this afternoon is 103.

High pressure once again is the culprit pushing temps into the lower 100s.

The good news in the forecast is a cool-down that arrives early next week. A major storm to our North will bring clouds and cooler temps to the desert. That storm will also deliver a possibility of showers to areas West of the valley and in local mountain communities Tuesday into Wednesday.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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