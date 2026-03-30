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Local Forecast

Cooler and breezy this week

By
today at 6:16 AM
Published 5:59 AM

A strong front moves through the region tonight and tomorrow, bringing clouds, breeziness and temps down into the 80s!

That front will result in some windy conditions from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

Highs today will run in the middle 90s, still well above average, but we'll see temps closer to seasonal norms later this week.

The winds ease Wednesday evening, and temps settle into the middle 80s. We rebound a bit this weekend, with temps back in the lower 90s.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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