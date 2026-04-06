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Local Forecast

Above average temps kick off the work week

By
Updated
today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:13 AM

Despite some clouds lingering this morning, highs will still be close to ten degrees above our seasonal norms later this afternoon and likely through Wednesday. The cloud cover will gradually clear out through this afternoon.

Highs across the region will remain above average until Thursday, when an area of low pressure arrives.

Look for temps in the middle 90s today through Wednesday before the cool-down arrives.

Moving into Thursday, an area of low pressure moves into Northern California, dropping temps and bringing some breezy conditions. There will likely be some scattered coastal and mountain showers. The Valley will see partly cloudy skies.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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