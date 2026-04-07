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Local Forecast

Warm temps continue today, but changes arrive soon

By
Updated
today at 6:16 AM
Published 6:00 AM

High pressure builds in today. Winds ease, and temps remain about ten degrees above our seasonal norms.

Yesterday, we topped out at 93, we should be slightly warmer this afternoon.

Winds were a bit of an issue yesterday, but today things have calmed a bit. We'll still see some breeziness, with winds in the 15 to 20 m.p.h. range.

Big changes arrive for the weekend, with gustier winds and a small chance of scattered showers.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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