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Local Forecast

Temps well above average again today

By
Updated
today at 6:43 AM
Published 6:15 AM

High pressure remains in place today, sending temps into the middle 90s.

But not the area of low pressure off the coast. It's going to be a significant weather maker into the weekend. As that low moves in, we'll see gustier conditions through the weekend, along with cooler temps and a slight chance of showers.

Winds will kick-up starting on Friday, with gusts to 40 m.p.h.

The best chance of showers for the Valley will be late morning through early afternoon on Saturday as showers develop along the cool front moving through.

Winds will be consistent into the weekend through Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Monday, then warm up a bit by Tuesday.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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