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Local Forecast

Changes arrive as we reach the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:19 AM
Published 5:43 AM

Significant changes in our forecast arrive as soon as today, with cooler temps, gustier winds, and even a small chance of showers! Today, highs will remain in the 90s, but by Saturday temps will drop into the 70s for highs as a series of Pacific storms arrive.

It will be a pleasant but breezy evening for Village Fest in Palm Springs.

Winds will pick up this afternoon, and we will see gusty winds through the entire weekend.

Spotty showers are possible this weekend, with the best chance arriving on Sunday from late morning into early afternoon.

The winds start to ease on Tuesday, with highs rebounding into the 80s and lower 90s for most of next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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