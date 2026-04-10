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Local Forecast

Coachella weekend brings cooler temps & some wind

By
Updated
today at 6:48 AM
Published 6:01 AM

A front moving into California will bring some wind, a small chance of showers, and cooler temps.

Temps today will still be slightly above average, but we'll be cooler Saturday through Monday.

Winds will gradually increase today into the weekend.

Due to the potential for gusty winds, a Windblown Dust Advisory is in place through early Saturday morning.

Winds look relatively mild today but will pick up into the weekend, with some gusts to 45 m.ph.

High temps will dip into the 70s for a couple of days, with overnight lows into the 50s, so a bit chilly for the Festival attendees. Highs rebound into next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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