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Local Forecast

Wind advisories surround the Valley

By
Updated
today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Expect gusty winds periodically from this afternoon through tomorrow as Wind Advisories cover areas of SoCal from the High Desert to our local mountains.

A broad area of low pressure pushes into NorCal through the next 24 hours bringing those gusty winds and some very comfortable temperatures.

Winds will jump this afternoon and evening, and remain elevated into tomorrow.

Highs will hover near seasonal norms today, and actually be a touch cooler than normal through the end of the week.

Stagecoach weekend looks refreshing with highs in the lower 80s!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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